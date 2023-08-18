Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,203 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

