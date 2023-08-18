Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 125,545 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $69,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Waters by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,659 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Waters by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $273.16 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

