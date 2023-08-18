103,315 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,187,000 after buying an additional 1,604,823 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after buying an additional 1,327,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.