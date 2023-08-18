Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,188 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 57.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Terex by 59.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 795,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after buying an additional 295,248 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 819,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at $564,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

