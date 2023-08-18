Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,963 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MaxLinear worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXL

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.