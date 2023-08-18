Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after buying an additional 363,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.