Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 51,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $158.49 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

