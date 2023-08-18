Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $104.44 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5,222.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,174 shares of company stock valued at $39,130,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.