Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.63 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $22,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total transaction of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $843.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $870.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $794.71. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

