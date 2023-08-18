Tredje AP fonden Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $483.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.81. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

