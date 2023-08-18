GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 214.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.03. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.96.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

