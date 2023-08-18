Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

