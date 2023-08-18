Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6,482.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,622,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

View Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.