54,330 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,092 shares of company stock worth $43,942,143. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.