Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $161,121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 361.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 87.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $94,888,000 after buying an additional 558,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.07.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.