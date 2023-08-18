Tredje AP fonden Acquires 678 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $280.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.85. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $393.33.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

