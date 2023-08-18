TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $910.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $910.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $920.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $843.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $794.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

