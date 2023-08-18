Tredje AP fonden Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $83.79 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

