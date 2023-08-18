Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,767 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $159,195,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after buying an additional 2,878,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $123,089,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $101,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

