Bank of America Boosts Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $85.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. Textron has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Textron by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

