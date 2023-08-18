Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up to $57.46

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.46, but opened at $59.30. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 244,357 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

