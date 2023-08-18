CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Gap Up to $19.89

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $20.60. CareTrust REIT shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 63,477 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 320.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $24,217,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 914,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,531,000 after buying an additional 888,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,029.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 856,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

