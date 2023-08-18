Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 296.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 554.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 148,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 126,094 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.