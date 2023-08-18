Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 448.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,523,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

