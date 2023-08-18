Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,006 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

