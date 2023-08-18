Altman Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,565,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.