Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,567 shares of company stock worth $20,366,596. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $24.04 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

