Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Gap Down to $168.31

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.31, but opened at $152.99. Jack Henry & Associates shares last traded at $155.91, with a volume of 359,192 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

