Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $163,004,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.