Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,928,000 after purchasing an additional 291,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $138.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.