Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 417,030 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 665,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

HPE opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.