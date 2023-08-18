DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

DLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

DLO stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DLocal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Ribbit Bullfrog GP II Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at $37,897,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

