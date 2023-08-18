Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

