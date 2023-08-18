Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 617,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AHCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 308,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 34,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69.

AHCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

In other news, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $2,836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Skyknight Aero Holdings, Llc sold 90,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $1,266,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,952,904 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

