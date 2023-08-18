Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $8.42 Million in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of ALGT opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

