Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,333 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $44,979,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,760 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 286,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,969 shares of company stock worth $15,723,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $184.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

