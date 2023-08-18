141,060 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CarMax by 55.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of KMX opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $99.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

