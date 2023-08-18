Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,324 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Exponent worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $470,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,341 shares of company stock worth $475,023. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPO stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exponent

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.