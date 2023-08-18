Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $8.47 Million in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,469,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

