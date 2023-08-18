Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,440,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after buying an additional 267,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 394.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 309,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after acquiring an additional 247,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.59.

NBIX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

