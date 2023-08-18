Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 38,977 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.64 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

