Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,576 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 831,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,920 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $114.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

