David (Dave) Siegel Purchases 160,000 Shares of Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Free Report) insider David (Dave) Siegel acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$21,600.00 ($14,025.97).

David (Dave) Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

On Thursday, August 10th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 50,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$7,000.00 ($4,545.45).

On Tuesday, August 8th, David (Dave) Siegel acquired 600,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($56,493.51).

On Monday, July 31st, David (Dave) Siegel bought 500,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$72,500.00 ($47,077.92).

On Monday, July 10th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 500,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,000.00 ($55,194.81).

On Friday, July 7th, David (Dave) Siegel acquired 125,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$21,750.00 ($14,123.38).

On Friday, June 30th, David (Dave) Siegel bought 25,000 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,375.00 ($2,840.91).

On Tuesday, July 4th, David (Dave) Siegel purchased 205,982 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$36,046.85 ($23,407.05).

Tamboran Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in Australia. It holds interests in exploration permits, which include EP 161 that covers approximately 10,500 square kilometers; EP 136, which covers approximately 4,230 square kilometers; EP 143; and an application under EP(A) 197 name located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.