Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $22,383.36 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $22,383.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 912.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,301 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,175 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $66,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

