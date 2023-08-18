Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 573,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $78,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 926,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,043.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,957. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.77 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

