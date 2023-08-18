Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 16,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 19,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $277.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

