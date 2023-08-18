Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 31,238 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after acquiring an additional 170,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $147.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.