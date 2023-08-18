Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,691,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 186.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,741 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.