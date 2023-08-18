Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRO. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 4,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,744.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 194,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,246,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after buying an additional 97,270 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

