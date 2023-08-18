ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.62-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$445.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.41 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $761,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $710,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,602,730.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $761,138.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,629 shares of company stock worth $24,058,094 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

See Also

